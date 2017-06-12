Molotov, Arsenic & Geckodriver

Molotov is the load testing tool we're using for stressing our web services at Mozilla QA.

It's a very simple framework based on asyncio & aiohttp, that will let you run tests with a lot of concurrent coroutines. Using an event loop makes it quite efficient to run a lot of concurrent requests against a single endpoint. Molotov is used with another tool to perform distributed load tests from the cloud. But even if you use it from your laptop, it can send a fair amount of load. On one project, we were able to kill the service with one macbook sending 30,000 requests per second.

Molotov is also handy to run integration tests. The same scenario used to load test a service can be used to simulate a few users on a service and make sure it behaves as expected.

But the tool can only test HTTP(S) endpoints via aiohttp.Client, so if you want to run tests through a real browser, you need to use a tool like Selenium, or drive the browser directly via Marionette for example.

Running real browsers in Molotov can make sense for some specific use cases. For example, you can have a scenario where you want to have several users interact on a web page and have the JS executed there. A chat app, a shared pad, etc..

But the problem with Selenium Python libraries is that they are all written (as far as I know) in a synchronous fashion. They can be used in Molotov of course, but each call would block the loop and defeat concurrency.

The other limitation is that one instance of a browser cannot be used by several concurrent users. For instance in Firefox, even if Marionette is internally built in an async way, if two concurrent scripts are trying to change the active tab at the same time, that would break their own scenario.

Introducing Arsenic By the time I was thinking about building an async library to drive browsers, I had an interesting conversation with Jonas Obrist whom I had met at Pycon Malaysia last year. He was in the process of writing an asynchronous Selenium client for his needs. We ended up agreeing that it would be great to collaborate on an async library that would work against the new WebDriver protocol, which defines HTTP endpoints a browser can serve. WebDriver is going to be implemented in all browsers, and a library that'd use that protocol would be able to drive all kind of browsers. In Firefox we have a similar feature with Marionette, which is a TCP server you can use to driver Firefox. But eventually, Firefox will implement WebDriver. Geckodriver is Mozilla's WebDriver implementation, and can be used to proxy calls to Firefox. Geckodriver is an HTTP server that translates WebDriver calls into Marionette calls, and also deals with starting and stopping Firefox. And Arsenic is the async WebDriver client Jonas started. It's already working great. The project is here on Github: https://github.com/HDE/arsenic