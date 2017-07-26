My new book, Python Microservices Development is out!

The last time I wrote a book, I was pretty sure I would not write a new one -- or at least not about Python. Writing a book is a lot of work.

The hard part is mostly about not quitting. After a day of work and taking care of the kids, sitting down again at my desk for a couple of hours was just hard, in particular since I do other stuff like running. I stole time from my wife.

The topic, "microservices" was also not easy to come around. When I was first approached by Packt to write it, I said no because I could not see any value of writing yet another book on that trendy (if not buzzwordy) topic.

But the project grew on me. I realized that in the past seven years, I have been working on services at Mozilla, we did move from a monolithic model to a microservices model. It happened because we moved most of our services to a cloud vendor, and when you do this, your application consumes a lot of services, and you end up splitting your applications into smaller pieces.

While picking Python 3 was a given, I hesitated a lot about writing the book using an asynchronous framework. I ended up sticking with a synchronous framework (Flask). Synchronous programming still seems to be mainstream in Python land. If we do a 2nd edition in a couple of years, I would probably use aiohttp :)

The other challenge is English. It is not my native language, and while I used Grammarly and I was helped a lot by Packt (they improved their editing process a lot since my first book there) it's probably something you will notice if you read it.

Technically speaking, I think I have done a good job at explaining how I think microservices should be developed. It should be useful for people that are wondering how to build their applications. Although I wished I had more time to finish polishing some of the code that goes with the book, thankfully that's on GitHub, so I still have a bit of time to finish that.

Kudos to Wil Khane-Green, my technical reviewer, who did a fantastic work. The book content is much better, thanks to him.

If you buy the book, let me know what you think, and do not hesitate to interact with me on Github or by email.